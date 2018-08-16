ttt re-launch on target

The original TTT logo

THE re-launch of Trinidad and Tobago Television (ttt) from its present incarnation as Caribbean New Media Group (CNMG) is still on target for month-end, CNMG chairman Lisa Agard told Newsday yesterday.

“We’ll have a board of directors meeting on Friday (today) so they will present us with a lot more details of the launch.

“I agree that there should be a teaser plan to kind of get people excited about the launch date. So we will discuss that.”

Newsday asked if, off-the-top of her head, she could say if there will be a launch event, that might include famous elderly figures from the old ttt. “There definitely will be a launch event. I think the Prime Minister will be there and Minister of Communications Stuart Young.”

Asked about reports that the ttt logo has already replaced the CNMG logo on Facebook, she replied, “That was an error on the part of Facebook. Since then they have suppressed it until the launch at month-end.”

Previously Agard had told Newsday that many changes to the State-run station will be phased in gradually, not necessarily overnight.