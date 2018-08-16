TTMA welcomes Caricom CSME meeting

TT Manufacturers’ Association president Christopher Alcazar. Photo by Carla Bridglal

Caricom's decision to hold a special heads of government meeting in November to discuss the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) is being welcomed by the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA).

The Prime Minister announced the meeting at the sod-turning ceremony for the Nutrimix Group of Companies’ Next Generation Hatchery, Rivulet Road, Brechin Castle, Couva on Wednesday.

He said while the Caricom market is a major marketplace for TT, several Caricom member states such as the Bahamas have questioned the relevance of the CSME.

In a media release yesterday, the TTMA said local and regional manufacturers have the potential to be more productive and could effectively compete in the international market with a proper, functioning CSME.

TTMA president Christopher Alcazar said the special interest taken by the TT government in the proper implementation of the CSME had to be commended.

“The arrangement of a Caricom heads of government meeting this November with the single agenda item of discussing the CSME is seen by the TTMA as a step in the right direction. We unreservedly support free and fair trade without any non-tariff measures that may pose a barrier to the realisation of the vision of the CSME."