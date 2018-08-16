Three men in court for stealing cable from Petrotrin

THREE men appeared yesterday before a San Fernando magistrate charged with stealing electrical copper cable from state-owned oil company Petrotrin.

Marvin Ramlakhan, 29, of Silk Cotton Avenue, Marabella; Michael McSween, 37, of Quenca Street, San Fernando; and Henry Rojas, 21, of Icacos Village, Cedros, were taken before magistrate Alicia Chankar charged with stealing the four lengths of cable.

The charge was that between August13 and 14 they stole the cable from the Petrotrin staff car park in Marabella. The cable was valued at $5,760.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charge laid by Estate Sgt Williams of the Petrotrin Estate Police.

A report was made to Marabella police after the cables were discovered missing. After investigations on Tuesday, Ramlakhan, McSween and Rojas were arrested in Curepe and charged.

Attorney Chantal Paul, who represented Ramlakhan, said her client is a father of four who works in the construction industry. In her bail application, she said Ramlakhan had no pending matters or previous convictions.

Attorney Shalini Sankar represented Rojas and McSween. She told the magistrate her clients were fishermen. The attorney said McSween had injuries to his right eye and left side of his body.

The magistrate granted $25,000 surety bail to each accused and adjourned the case to September 13.