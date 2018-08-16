Rambharat: Country needs mega-farmers

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

Government has decided to provide lands to those farmers who need to expand their businesses to stimulate economic activity in the agriculture sector.

Agriculture Minister Senator Clarence Rambharat announced this during the sod-turning ceremony for Nutrimix’s Next Generation Hatchery, Brechin Castle, Couva yesterday.

He said the country did not need mega-farms but mega-farmers, and this was a failure of the administration of lands.

“We have excellent farmers who with additional lands would be able to expand what they do and lower the cost of production.

“As a government we took a decision to give priority in relation to the availability and distribution of land to those farmers who are already doing well and need land for expansion either exactly where they are or to relocate. The issue is land: we would like to make available land on a timely basis to those people who really need it to stimulate economic activity. We have not done well in terms of our land administration in terms of making lands available to those people who really need it in order to create economic activity.”

On the poultry industry, he said this sector contributed just over 50 per cent of the agricultural sector contribution of GDP, and employed 50-60,000 people, including processors, pluck shops and contract broiler producers. However he noted that the playing field was not level, as local poultry processors face competition from importers who import chicken which can be over three years old from the North American market.

“We must finally implement the Caricom standards to review our import permits and import permitting system to defend our local processors and to give them an opportunity to grow and to compete on a level playing field.”

Rambharat said Cabinet is considering a new Animal Health Bill to boost food safety standards.

Also addressing the ceremony was Nutrimix director Ronnie Mohammed, who said the hatchery will initially be laid out on five acres of land which was once part of the Brechin Castle Estate. The buildings will cover over 50,000 square feet and employ 100 people during its 18-month construction phase and 50 people when fully operational.

Mohammed said the facility is designed for a total capacity of three million eggs and will utilise the latest technology using in ovo/embryo vaccination methods. It will also use “intelligent chick-management software” which would allow communication, data monitoring and control of incubation and ventilation from egg to chick.

Mohammed said despite the current economic difficulties the Nutrimix group has “dared to use these adverse economic conditions as an energising springboard to be innovative.”