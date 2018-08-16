‘Pray for Archbishop’

APOSTOLIC Nuncio Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu on Tuesday urged the people of this country to pray for Archbishop Jason Gordon.

Nwachukwu made this appeal at a special mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain where he imposed Gordon with a pallium he received from Pope Francis earlier this year.

The pallium is an ecclesiastical vestment in the Roman Catholic Church which was originally peculiar to the Pope.

Dating back to the fifth century, the wearing of the pallium by the Pope and metropolitan archbishops signifies authority as well as unity with the Holy See. Made of pure lamb’s wool and draped over the shoulders, the pallium represents the lost, sick or weak sheep which the shepherd places on his shoulders and carries to the waters of life.

Referring to the history of the pallium, Nwachukwu said it reflected the bond between Pope Francis and Gordon. Noting the Province of Port of Spain has connections with the dioceses of Georgetown, Guyana and Paramaribo, Suriname, Nwachukwu said, “Let us pray he will always be a faithful pastor.” In his remarks to the congregation, Gordon said in fulfilling the charge entrusted to him in the name of the Church, he will hold fast to the responsibilities of the faith in its entirety. “I shall maintain the observance of all eecclesiastical law,” he said.