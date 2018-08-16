Police rescue kidnapped fisherman Police rescue kidnapped La Brea fisherman

RESCUED: Kenny Soogrim, 46 of Union Road, La Brea was taken away from his home by men dressed in police uniform.RE-COPY BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

The 46-year-old fisherman who was kidnapped at his La Brea home on Monday has been rescued by officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) during an anti-crime exercise in the Mayaro district yesterday afternoon.

According to reports Kenny Soogrim was at his Union Road, Vessigny La Brea home in the company of friends around 3 am on Monday when three men dressed as police officers entered the premises and forced him into a silver Nissan AD wagon under the pretext that he was being arrested. The men further claimed they were taking the victim to the La Brea police station.

However when relatives of the victim checked with La Brea police they discovered that he was not being detained by police.

The suspects subsequently contacted the victim’s mother demanding a ransom of $50,000 US in exchange for his safe release.

A report was made to the La Brea Police Station at 3,40am on Monday, the same date of the abduction.

An investigation was launched by Snr Supt Ajith Persad of the Port of Spain CID which resulted in Soogrim being found handcuffed in a shack in a forested area, off Ocean Sand Road, Mayaro, around 2pm yesterday.

Ag.ASP Anderson Pariman and Insp Nicholas Thomas, both of the AKU are assisting Snr Supt. Persad with enquiries.