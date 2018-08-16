Only unity can save us

THE EDITOR: Trying to paraphrase the 35th president of the US, John F Kennedy, I cry out: “Let us not seek the UNC answer or the PNM answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame on the past. Let us embrace unity for the national good.”

Indeed, it is amazing how we have so shamelessly neglected the welfare of our nation in pursuit of our own selfish interest. Indeed, I cannot think of a sector in TT that can claim with a straight face, “Country comes first.”

However, I can declare that since the days of the oil boom, things have become ridiculously worse. Everybody is now focused on driving a high-end car, living in a mansion, going on a cruise, or living the high life without giving thought to the impact on the economy and the expectations of our people.

We no longer understand the imperative to put country first and instead focus more on casting blame than about setting things right. Clearly, we need an ideology which emphasises patriotism, and national development. Yes! We have to come together to brainstorm “the united way” forward for promoting an ideology to save our country.

RAYMOND S HACKETT, Curepe