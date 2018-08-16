NWRHA to meet with nurses in a week

TTRN president Idi Stewart

NURSES have been told they will know within a week if any of their recommendations to improve security at the Port of Spain General Hospital will be implemented.

One of the major recommendations among18 points made to the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) was to remove the private security firm and replace it with MTS guards or estate police.

On Tuesday, nurses protested to highlight major concerns about their safety and security on the wards at the hospital.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, CEO of the NWRHA Wendy Ali said another meeting is scheduled for August 27.

She said the first meeting with the Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) president Idi Stewart was productive and happened in a very amiable atmosphere.

“We had pre-scheduled this meeting to discuss the TTRNA’s proposal to address the security concerns of the nurses within the hospital. We also shared our proposals, which they received quite well, and we in turn received their recommendations to address issues concerning their nurses.

“We have agreed to meet within one week, as I would need to look over and do some further work of my own with my management team, and then we will meet and relate to them which of the recommendations we accept, and which ones are going to be implemented and how we are going to implement them.”

Stewart said the association remains cautiously optimistic the NWRHA will meet the deadline in order for nurses to feel some sense of assurance while at work.

“The CEO appreciated the recommendations and would get back to us on August 27 with confirmation on which one they would be implementing due to budgetary constraints.

“We were able to present our 18 recommendations, and more specifically highlight the hiring of MTS guards or estate police as opposed to private security firms.”