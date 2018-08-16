Nailah’s Lah Lah Land on this Sunday

Nailah Blackman’s Lah Lah Land will be held this Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

NAILAH BLACKMAN’S year, so far, is one dreamed of by many artistes. From a Black Entertainment Television (BET) nomination in the Best New International Act category; being the first Caribbean artiste to exclusively premiere on music streaming platform Tidal and getting attention from international media organisations like Al Jazeera are just some the accomplishments Blackman has had this year.

But a more personal accomplishment is the hosting of her children’s show Lah Lah land. The show was initially scheduled to be held on July 8 but was postponed to August 19 due to bad weather.

Blackman’s co-manager Anson Soverall anticipates no bad weather this Sunday when the concert takes place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 12 pm to 6 pm.

“With respect to the weather, we do not expect bad weather on the day. It should clear up by then,” Soverall said.

He said besides sponsors like Chubby and Dairy Diary, Lah Lah Land has also partnered with National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) which will be doing its imagination land. Chucky Cheese has also come on board, he said and will be doing game land. Guardian Media Limited has also partnered with the event.

“You can expect a dance competition between Nailah and Chucky on the day,” he added.

Soverall promises it is going to be like a kids’ event never seen before.

Blackman decided to have a children’s show, he said, because “she already established a shows for adults which is Sokah Origin (held December 2 last year).” Blackman plans to do Sokah Origin again this year, the second week in December.

He added that Blackman has been doing so many adult shows but has so many kid fans who cannot attend the adult shows, so she decided “just to do something just for them.” At this Sunday’s event, Blackman will do kid friendly versions of her songs, he added.

Soverall said they anticipate about 2,500 to 3,000 people at the event and people can expect some surprise guests.