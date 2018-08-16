NACTA: PNM will win but Bas viable alternative If election today

Basdeo Panday

THE People’s National Movement (PNM) will win any general election held in TT now. The United National Congress (UNC), as currently configured, is not a viable alternative to the PNM. UNC founder Basdeo Panday could be key to forming a political movement that could be an alternative to the PNM and UNC. These were the findings of a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll which was released yesterday.

Respondents said Panday was one of this country’s best prime ministers and should come out of political retirement to help form a new political party. While his daughter Mickela recently announced her intention to form a political party, only 22 per cent of respondents felt she was ready. Respondents however believe there is a political vacuum for a “third political movement” and Panday’s return could be similar to that of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammed. The 92- year-old Mohammed came out of retirement and led a coalition of opposition forces that ousted the incumbent government party last May.

Respondents are disenchanted with the PNM, UNC and the governance of the country. They believe Panday still has a lot of political traction “especially that there is widespread dissatisfaction with both parties.” Respondents said Panday should act as an elder statesman. They added Panday should “bring former colleagues and grassroots activists now alienated from the UNC and all other political interests and forces especially those opposed to both parties or are estranged from them.”