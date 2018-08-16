Murray, Mahadeo top Int’l CrossFit Throwdown

Champion of the Female Rx division, Lyndsay Murray, with her trophy at the third annual International CrossFit12-12-12 Throwdown, which was held at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Saturday. Amanda Morris of Barbados, right, placed second and Yvette Tromp of Aruba took third.

LYNDSAY Murray and Guyana’s Dillon Mahadeo took their respective Female Rx and Male Rx champions’ crowns at the third annual International CrossFit 12-12-12 Throwdown, which took place on Saturday at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

With a display of agility, strength, speed and endurance they rose above some of the fittest athletes from TT, Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, Martinique and Aruba.

Over 80 athletes competed in various workouts-of-the-day (WOD) and over 250 spectators witnessed the gruelling but entertaining activities.

Murray of IGones CrossFit in Trinidad was crowned the top Female Rx athletes, ahead of runner-up Amanda Morris of Limitless Performance (Barbados) and Yvette Tromp of A297 CrossFit in Aruba.

Mahadeo, meanwhile, was followed by Demron Thompson from CrossFit Islandfit (Barbados) and Shane Rojas of TT’s We Heart CrossFit.

Out of 20 women scaled athletes, Asha Pemberton from We Heart CrossFit took the top prize. Just two points separated Kimaada Ottley from XCT (TT) and Sacha Thomas from CrossFit12-12-12 (TT) in their respective second and third places.

The Male Scaled category was won by TT’s Joseph Parris of We Heart CrossFit.

Although there was a tie for second place, the judges ruled that Jay Wong from CrossFit12-12-12 placed second and Gregory Joseph from IGone CrossFit placed third given Wong’s three higher event finishes over Joseph.

In the female teens division, Mia Otero dominated her WODs placing first in all, thus taking home top honours and bragging rights. Savana Assam from CrossFit12-12-12 placed second and Hannah Boucaud from IGone CrossFit, third.

Head coach of CrossFit12-12-12 and event organiser, Rodney Vire, said he was thrilled that athletes and spectators from across the region journeyed to TT for the crossfit competition.

He said he expects the event will continue to grow to include many more athletes from Latin America and the Caribbean. The 12-12-12 Throwdown was sponsored by: Rev Nutrition TT, MikFit Personal Trainer, Powerade, Republic Bank Ltd, Essentia IronClad Asset Protection, Boomerang Caterers, Mouttet Jewellers, Ice Pro Ltd, Brokerage Solutions Ltd and Rodney’s Revolution.