Measles second vaccination at two years old

THE age for children to receive their second measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations has been bumped up from between four-five years to now two years.

The Health Ministry has noted the Pan American Health Organisation /World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) report of an increased number of cases of measles, in the Americas, which includes North, South and Central America and the Caribbean Region.

TT however, continues to maintain a high immunisation coverage as it pertains to measles and other vaccine preventable diseases.

While the national Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the ministry manages programmes that treated with such diseases, TT remained at risk for the re-introduction of measles due to factors such as regular global travel to and from the country and increased visitor arrivals during peak periods such as Carnival or international sporting events.

Measles is an acute viral illness which is highly infectious. It is characterised by fever, rash and cough.

Anyone who has not been completely immunised and came into contact with the virus was at risk for developing measles.

The risk of developing measles was higher in children under five years.

A key step taken by the ministry to manage national vaccination levels was the reduction in the time between a child’s first and second MMR vaccinations.

The ministry noted there was no link between vaccines and autism, saying the MMR vaccine was safe and effective.

“Vaccines, like any medicine, can have side effects. Most people who get the MMR vaccine do not have any side effects. Vaccine safety experts, including experts at the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP), agreed that the MMR vaccine was not responsible for increases in the number of children with autism.”

The ministry said all children between the ages of five and 16 must be immunised before being admitted into a school. Immunisation certificates must be presented to the school upon registration, as proof that the child has received the required vaccinations.

This is in accordance with the Public Health (Nursery Schools and Primary Schools Immunisation) Act Chapter 28:03 and the Education Act. Chapter 39:01.

Parents were advised to ensure that their child received all the necessary vaccinations within the prescribed periods. This service was available, at no cost, at all public health centres across TT.