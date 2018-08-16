Lifeguards understaffed: Bathers and staff at risk

Maracas Beach, Trinidad

Lifeguards and their union, the National Union of General and Federated Workers protested today outside the National Security Ministry, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, to show their discontent with the way the lifeguards were being managed under the ministry.

President general of the union James Lambert said after being under the Local Government Ministry and Tourism Ministry, lifeguards were not faring well.

Patrol captain Kirk Morton said there were not sufficient staff to monitor the nine beaches where lifeguards were stationed. He said there were 115 lifeguards operating with just a "rescue can". He said they performed their duties based on their skills. He said they were seriously understaffed with no motorised equipment or technology and this put bathers’ and lifeguards’ lives at risk.