Kamla welcomes ruling

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar welcomed today's ruling by the Privy Council in favour of the Law Association of TT. In a written ruling delivered yesterday, the Privy Council dismissed Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s challenge of the Association. Persad-Bissessar told reporters outside of the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, that she believed the stage has been set to trigger proceedings under Section 137 of the Constitution to investigate claims of misconduct against Archie.

However Persad-Bissessar said she will wait to see what develops in the wake of the ruling. She said the Opposition will continue to speak out on problems it sees in the Judiciary and other public institutions in TT.