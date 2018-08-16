Kamla: PNM skit offends women, Hindus

THE disrobing of a woman in a yellow sari by men in gorilla suits in a skit at last Sunday’s People’s National Movement (PNM) family day was offensive to women, Hindus and Afro-Trinbago men, hit Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Being subject to vile personal attacks in her 30 years in politics, she said today nothing surprises her. Yet while people in countries like the USA fight for ethnic and gender equality, she could not believe in this day and age a ruling party would engage in such an offensive and despicable act.

Persad-Bissessar said, “The ‘skit’ depicts an unwarranted and dangerous propagation of the negative, vile and offensive stereotyping that Afro Trinidadian males have had to endure since the days of slavery and Colonialism against their appearance, that of their physical appearance being depicted as Simians in a coordinated effort to demoralise them.”

She said this offensive stereotype was perpetuated by depicting them in gorilla costumes perpetuating a vile assault against women, thus reinforcing this age old negative and dangerous racial stereotype.

“The question which arises is, had the UNC portrayed a skit depicting male PNM supporters as apes, would that be ‘fun’? The answer would be NO. Under no circumstances would this be funny.” She said only PNM elites found it fun.

United National Congress (UNC) chairman David Lee called on the Prime Minister and PNM leader to apologise.

“The governing Keith Rowley led PNM has sunk to an all time low with it’s promotion of misogyny and religious insensitivity via the offensive skit which was warmly cheered on by the hierarchy of the PNM.”

Lee said it was unconscionable for Rowley and PNM members to find this abhorrent display to be entertaining.

“Is the Prime Minister and Peoples National Movement encouraging its members to disrespect and attack women who have different political views? Is the Government telling supporters to act violently towards the Opposition Leader, her female MPs and UNC supporters?”

He urged Rowley to apologise, but alleged the PM had previously disrespected women and their right to security by his actions and statements. Lee said the PM had once told women facing violence, “I am not in your bedroom,” and once likened women to golf courses.

Lee said the skit was a mockery of a sacred scriptures, the disrobing of Draupadi as told in the Mahabharata.

“Why would a Government that portrays itself as one for all of the people result in ridicule and derision of someone’s religious culture for political amusement?” Lee said the Government does not respect nor represent all people.

“However if this story was used to depict how the PNM will politically disrobe the UNC leader, given her victory at the polls in Local Government by-elections as well as rising popularity and support, it is important they be made aware of the entire story. “Despite how much they tried to disrobe Draupadi they were not successful as she was protected due to her prayers.