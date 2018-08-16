Kamla: No apology from PM

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar today said do not expect the Prime Minister to apologise for a skit at Sunday's People's National Movement's (PNM) Sports and Family Day being racially and religiously offensive. Persad-Bissessar made this point to hundreds of United National Congress (UNC) supporters, several of them women wearing saris, outside of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in St Clair. Persad-Bissessar disagreed with a statement from the PNM Tabaquite constituency that this skit, which it staged briefly at the event was disrespectful to anyone.

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj of the Satya Anand Ashram delivered a letter for Dr Rowley to the OPM. In the letter, called upon the PNM and National Security Minister Stuart Young to apologise about the skit. Persad-Bissessar condemned the assault on acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds by some residents in the Beetham on Tuesday. She insisted the UNC had nothing to do with the actions of those people.