Judge bouffs rape accused over constant delays and lost vacation time

Accused rapist Dexter Williamson sat in the hot seat this morning as he received a severe tongue-lashing from Justice Malcolm Holdip in the Port of Spain High Court, after he complained of feeling unwell, and sought to have the matter further delayed.

Williamson, 61, through his attorney Orrin Kerr, requested the matter be delayed as he was feeling unwell. However, Holdip who was brought back from his vacation after an application to fast track the matter was made, expressed frustration and anger with Williamson.

"As far as I'm aware this case was put on fast track. The last time you came to court you told me you were in the hospital. Every time you come before me you have a different problem. Imagine I can't even get to go to Tobago for a five days."

Holdip said the first day he got to Tobago he got a call saying he needed to come back out to work. "What do you all want again? You (Williamson) are the same people holding your press conferences on the steps of the court saying the system is broken when you keep delaying it," said Holdip.

Williamson also said there was some difficulty in paying his attorney, however Holdip said that was not his concern as he was not his banker. Kerr said while there was some issues with funding, he was instructed by the court to continue the matter.

The jury for the matter was impaneled today and is expected to begin tomorrow.

Williamson is accused of the sexual penetration of a minor in Maraval in September 1997.