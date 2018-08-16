HNT reports 13 students with Grade 1s in Biology

Founder of the private HNT (Head Not Tail) Academy for Excellence and Head of the Science department at the Signal Hill Secondary School, Jamilla Bacchus, on Monday reported that 13 students who attended the institution received Grade 1s in Biology in the CAPE exams this year.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Bacchus said:

“Most of the students at HNT are from the Bishops’ High School… on Saturday when the news started coming, some of my students started calling me because I was told that the results would have been released on Sunday, so on Saturday when they started calling me… I was in tears.”

Students attend HNT after school. Bacchus credited the teachers at school for the work they did with the students as well.

I would say that a lot of the teachers did work and there is credit all around. We know what we did at HNT, we would have supported and bolstered and put in the holding that would have allowed them to build around it. We would have really been that pillar to inspire our students to not settle, to go beyond,” she said.

On Monday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia revealed that 1,486 students who wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam in May and June from Government and Government-assisted secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago received no passes.

On Saturday, students received their results for CAPE exams from CXC’s online portal, while from today, students will be able to access their CSEC results online.