Harry meets PNM committee

Harry Ragoonanan

PEOPLE's National Movement (PNM) member Harry Ragoonanan last night said he was not convinced by the Prime Minister's statement there was no witchhunt against him within the party. Dr Rowley made this statement to reporters at a River Runs Through Housing Development in Arima on Tuesday. He said Ragoonana's concerns with the party concerned allegations of corruption made against him concerning the procurement of buses for the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC).

Asked by reporters as he left a meeting of the PNM's disciplinary committee at Balisier House if he still felt there was a witchhunt against him, Ragoonanan replied, "It still seems so but let's see what they come up with." During the meeting, Ragoonanan said the committee's findings were read out to him and he was told "they were not opening back the investigation." He added, "I cannot defend myself unless I have full disclosure."

Ragoonanan said the committee indicated they needed to deliberate and he could meet with them again. On Monday, National Security Ministe Stuart Young said the State played no role in the electronic recording of someone sounding like Harry Ragoonanan allegedly talking about corruption in the procurement of buses for the PTSC. Acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds said the recording “raised serious issues for us in the PNM.”