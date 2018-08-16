Former chief justice Clinton Bernard launches autobigraphy

Former chief justice Clinton Bernard. Photo Courtesy ttlawcourts.org

Clinton Bernard, who served this country as chief justice from 1985-1995 has written his autobiography. The book entitled Beyond the Bridge: The Legal Journey of Clinton Angelo Bernard will be presented to the public on August 19 from 11 am - 1:30 pm, at Stollmeyer’s Castle, Maraval Road, Port of Spain.

The autobiography traces his career and life which began in Port of Spain, Behind the Bridge, and culminated with his appointment as the chief justice, third in line in the order of precedence in Trinidad and Tobago. Bernard is the first chief justice of the Commonwealth Caribbean to write his autobiography.

Retired court of appeal judge, Margot Warner will present a review of the book.