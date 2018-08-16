Five business owners arrested

FIVE business owners, among them three women, were arrested by South-Western Division police late Wednesday for failing to pay gaming taxes for the roulette machines in their businesses.

From January 1, the government imposed a special tax of $120,000 yearly for having an electronic roulette device. Previously, business owners had to pay $36,000. The increase in taxes for gambling and gaming devices was part of Government’s revenue-collection initiatives for the 2018 budget.

The women, from Siparia and Penal, are 43, 53 and 54. They were arrested in an exercise led by Snr Supt Neville Adams and Insp David Subero. Sgt Ann Nicholas co-ordinated the exercise.

Police executed 59 search warrants,arrested four illegal Chinese immigrants and also arrested a man for marijuana possession. They are expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate.