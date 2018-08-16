‘Boxman’ found dead

A fight between two homeless men ended in death earlier today near the Tabernacle of God on Prince Street, Port of Spain where one of the men fatally struck the other with a length of wood.

The deceased was only know as “Boxman”, with no fixed place of residence.

Police say the man was found dead at about 4.55 am today after getting into the brawl. A length of wood covered in blood was found near his body.

Boxman is of African descent, slim build, five feet, seven inches tall, and is believed to be in his fifties. He had a greying rasta hairstyle, a moustache and a beard.