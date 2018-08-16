Baby Isiahilia laid to rest

While homicide detectives continue their investigation into the death of Isiahilia Sterling, two, who drowned in Williams Bay last Sunday, her family laid the child to rest at the San Juan Public Cemetery today.

Newsday was told the funeral was held at the San Juan Pentecostal Church yesterday at about 10 am.

Police sources told Newsday they are still collecting statements and gathering evidence, but have not yet approached the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Last Sunday, Isiahilia was among seven children and seven adults on a family outing to Williams Bay.

In a previous interview the mother of the child, Rizpah Sterling, told Newsday she had been watching both her children for the entire time they were on the beach, but took her eyes off Isiahilia for a moment to take out a plate of food. That was when an alarm was raised, and Isiahilia was found floating face-down in the sea.

She was taken to the St James infirmary, but died despite efforts to resuscitate her.