Angostura announces Champions Award for community service

Chief executive officer of Angostura Holdings Limited Genevieve Jodhan has announced the Angostura Champions award. “This is an initiative to recognise individuals who are making a positive impact through community service,” she said. “It will be an annual award and will showcase the extraordinary contributions being made by responsible citizens across Trinidad and Tobago.”

The Angostura Champions initiative will honour individuals dedicated to serving their communities through social and economic projects or programmes that are focused on improving the standard of living and the happiness factor in their communities.

“Everyone knows someone who leads by example in the community,” a release from Angostura said. “Someone who helps, gives advice, encourages, makes life a little easier for others, someone who is always willing to listen. You might want to nominate that someone as your Angostura Champion.” The rules to enter nominations are as follows:

•The nominee must be an individual of at least 18 years of age. Groups, organisations and NGOs will not be considered. Self-nominations will not be accepted

•The nominee’s community service must be ongoing in 2018

•The nominee cannot have been previously selected for an award or recognition for their community service

•Individuals submitting nominations must be at least 18 years of age

•The nominee must be a citizen of TT

•You must include a detailed short essay (300-500 words) describing your nominee’s community work, explaining how he/she is making a difference. Please ensure that your submission demonstrates the individual’s leadership, initiative and dedication to improving the lives of others.

•If you need help with your nomination form, call 868-623-1841 extension 182 or e-mail champions@angostura.com

•Nominations are open until September 14.

The nomination form can be found online at champions.angostura.com as well as in the national newspapers.

Nominees may be contacted by Angostura to provide additional information and to have their information verified. False or deceptive nominations will not be accepted, and Angostura reserves the right to request and verify additional information from nominees in order for their nominations to be considered.

“Angostura Champions starts now!” said Jodhan. “Your nominations will be judged by a team of eminent judges and five finalists will be selected through a points system. The finalist, the winning Angostura Champion of the Year, will be announced at the House of Angostura Charity Gala and Awards Ceremony on November 3. Our Angostura Champions will receive our support to continue and expand their work in their communities. Angostura looks forward to this exciting collaboration with the nation’s communities.”