Amalgamated Workers Union laments unpaid union dues

FILE PHOTO: President General of the Amalgamated Workers Union Michael Prentice and General Secretary Cassandra Tommy-Dabreo, speak to reporters during a press conference at the Union's headquarters in Port of Spain.

THE Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU) wants a better relationship with the Port of Spain City Corporation and other organisations where its members work.

AWU president Michael Prentice outlined his goals for the union at the reopening ceremony for its New Street, Port of Spain office, in which he challenged PoS Mayor Joel Martinez to accept the help of the union in improving the efficiency and productivity of its staff.

Referring to former mayor Louis Lee Sing who was also present, Prentice said while he shared a contentious history with the corporation, he was optimistic better relations will be forged through the partnership of the mayor.

He said it was unfortunate that new employees of the corporation were not being told of the union’s existence and said registered members were not paying their dues, but intended to deal with these matters as soon as possible.

“I am challenging you all to join with the union, we have workers that only make noise when there is a problem. I am challenging the Port of Spain City Corporation that when you hire the workers give them the respect they deserve.”

Prentice said garbage collectors in particular face ungrateful attitudes from the public and said there was need to address the perception of workers as “low class” and said these workers were also worthy of respect.

Despite these challenges, Prentice said he was grateful for the support from his colleagues and said over the AWU’s 80 years he was pleased with the performance of the union in the public sector.