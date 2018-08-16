Accused drug trafficker to go on trial next Wednesday

After 17 years before the court, a Diego Martin man is expected to stand trial next Wednesday for the possession of 115 kgs of liquid cocaine found hidden in cans of orange juice.

Stephen Gooking appeared before Justice Malcolm Holdip this morning in the Port of Spain High Court for the matter to begin, however his attorney Larry Williams said the defence would be better prepared to present evidence on the matter and select jurors next Wednesday.

The matter has been halted until documents are reviewed by the prosecution.

Gooking was arrested at his Four Roads, Diego Martin, home in April 2001, by police from the Organised Crime and Narcotics Bureau after finding the drugs hidden in orange juice cans.