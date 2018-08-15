Young: Think outside the box

Minister of National Security, Communications and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

Minister of National Security Stuart Young yesterday urged his staff to think outside the box, to develop creative and innovative solutions to crime and criminality, as he sat in on a meeting with employees of the minitry's General Administration Division.

According to a release issued by the ministry this afternoon, Young along with permanent secretaries Vel Lewis and Vashti Shrikirsen Singh moderated the meeting.

He said while there was no single solution to crime, he encouraged staff to think outside the box and work towards making TT a safer place.

Young also commended staff for their dedication to the ministry and said each of them plays a valuable role in the organisation.

During the meeting staff were able to voice their concerns and speak openly on a variety of different issues affecting the ministry and afterwards, Young did a walk-through of the ministry's Temple Court, Abercromby Street headquarters interacting with staff.