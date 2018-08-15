Uniting Caribbean artists THINKARTWORKTT

After the storm by Candice Sobers.

RHIANNA MC KENZIE

VISUAL artist and owner of THINKARTWORKTT Studio Fitzroy Hoyte has a packed August itinerary. The month began with the first instalment of a consignment show, United, from August 5-13. “It’s not an official exhibit,” Hoyte told Newsday. “Artists bring their work and it is on show at the gallery for a period of time.

All pieces are for sale and can also be viewed on the thinkartworktt.com website.” The show features a range of local and some foreign artists. Hoyte describes the showing as, “An artistic effort to unite all Caribbean artists.” He said the pieces speak about unity and togetherness and “showcases our unified talent via a plethora of creative forms of expression”. As artists, he said, “We have a strong voice together.” Some of the pieces featured in the first instalment were from artists Makemba Kunle, Jackie Hinkson and Marina Shareef, with works ranging from acrylic paintings to photography.

The second instalment of United will run from August 21-31.

As a mentor, Hoyte said it is important that his studio also be used as a platform to nurture new talent and provide opportunities for emerging artists from across the region to have their works showcased. The studio, located at 63 Carlos Street, Woodbrook, has collaborated with three young, emerging artists Akilah Mitchell, Kaleel Kanor-Doublier and Kenrick Baksh to present Portraits of the City, which opens on August 17 from 5.30 pm and runs until August 19. The pieces, he said, highlight the colour, vibrancy and architecture of Port of Spain and its environs. Hoyte said their works capture the essence of the city through a range of mediums, including photography, portraits and vibrant acrylic painting.

Also featured this month is Haitian artist David Charlier, who is in TT as part of THINKARTWORKTT’s residency programme. Charlier’s work is on display as part of a pop-up art exhibit entitled Ces peuples qui habites mes pinceaux, which translates into “these people inhabiting my brushes”. The exhibit began yesterday and continues today. It features pieces by the artist which are, according to Hoyte, “inspired by the series of everyday aspects and experiences which have impacted (him)”.

Charlier, also an accomplished wire bender, is working with THINKARTWORKTT as part of a collaborative effort with the non-profit organisation ICAN, currently hosting a children’s Carnival and theatre camp, Zante. The camp, which began on August 6 and continues until August 24, is geared toward exposing children from high-risk environments to the arts, including mas making, wire bending and dance. Zante is being directed by dancer, choreographer and theatre practitioner Dara Healy. At the end of it the children will participate in a grand production. “The children are really enjoying the experience. I am trying to have as many things happening at the space as I can. Camp during the day and shows and exhibits at night,” Hoyte said.