UNC: We didn't pay anyone to wet down Hinds

UNC activist Andersen Wilson (front) and a group of residents talk to the media on Tuesday after acting Attorney General and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds were chased out of the area. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

THE UNC did not pay anyone to throw flood water on Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds on Tuesday.

In a WhatsApp response to Newsday, public relations officer for the party and senator, Anita Haynes, said the PNM, of which Hinds is a member, has continued their strategy of "blaming away their incompetence".

"They have performed abysmally as a government, the entire country has felt the brunt of their mismanagement. What happened to MP Hinds is a result of his and his government's callous disregard for the people. They have proven to be remarkably out of touch with the issues that face everyday Trinidadians and Tobagonians, who continue to struggle with unemployment and rising cost of living, both of which are a direct result of his party's destructive economic policies. The UNC did not pay anyone to protest against MP Hinds, as the PNM well knows. The fact is that the UNC does not have to pay anyone to be angry with the PNM, that is purely a result of their incompetence and arrogant treatment of an already fed up population. The protesters clearly indicated that they were protesting against poor representation by MP Hinds. His continued refusal to acknowledge what they are saying, is the very reason they were protesting," she said.

Hinds visited Beetham Gardens on Tuesday and was doused with flood water as he toured the area with councillor Akil Audain. Both Hinds and Audain were then chased out of the area. Following this, a Beetham resident and political activist Anderson Wilson said the actions of the residents was the culmination of their dissent towards the PNM. Social media users asserted that the residents were paid by UNC and photographs of Wilson wearing a UNC jersey was used to bolster their claim.

Speaking on CNC3's Morning Brew, Wilson as well denied the UNC paid them to throw water on Hinds.

"That is totally unbelievable not the truth, no one was paid. That was the frustration of the residents. Almost 99 per cent of the residents voted the PNM for 45 years. For the past three years they have been in power and not one project was done in the area," Wilson said.