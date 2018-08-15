TTPS: Man charged for money laundering

Since March 1, the TT Police Service’s Financial Investigation Branch (FIB) has charged one person for money laundering.

Speaking at today’s weekly briefing at the police headquarters, Port of Spain, Ag ASP Terrence Pierre said the value of the charge was US $693,040 and the charge was laid on March 1.

He said for the same period the branch laid five cash forfeiture applications before the courts with a value of TT$600,889, and US$1,022.

“There are also 24 cash seizures under investigation, with a value of TT$1,055,008 and US$91,942. The FIB was also successful in the forfeiting of TT$42,000 on behalf of the State, during the same period.

“In total, to date the FIB laid 91 charges of money laundering against 18 people with a value of $14,339,496.96 and US$733,646.00, and has successfully forfeited $418,387.40, US$138,620.00 and EC $ 28,000.00 to the State.”