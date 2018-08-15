Tree-cutter denied bail

Akeem Seaforth

A tree-cutter from Union Village, Tobago, was denied bail when he appeared before Scarborough magistrate Brian Debideen, charged with shooting a 27-year-old Whim man.

Akeem Seaforth, 28, of Graham Trace, appeared before Debideen last Wednesday.

He was charged with shooting the victim, from Back Hill, Whim, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and discharging a firearm in a public road.

He will return to court on September 5.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was at home on August 5 when, at about 5 am, he saw a blue Nissan Bluebird Sylphy parked outside.

Two men, armed with guns, whom he knew, fired several shots at him and drove away.

Seaforth was arrested on Tuesday and charged by PC Rustem Balfour, of the Scarborough Criminal Investigations Department.