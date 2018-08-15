Laventille youths receive vocational training

Twenty-one young men and women from Laventille between the ages of 15 and 27 are expected to receive training on a variety of vocational skills from welding to masonry over the next six months at the Laventille Institute of Science and Technology.

The programme which is the latest brain child of the Success Central Community Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education's MIC-IT department, seeks to encourage youths from Laventille and environs the opportunity to put their creativity and energy to good use by offering them a place in the programme.

Newsday spoke with Terry Young, President of the Community Council yesterday who said he was pleased with the response received from the community and said depending on the success of this year's class, there will be other projects next year aimed at specialised skills training, offering young people a head start in the work force.

"We offer a number of different couses, welding, electrical installation, plumbing and joining just to name a few," Young said, "During the six months period they will be working, learning and earning a stipend as well as their own Personal Protection Equipment like hard hats and so on. This is something we are all very proud of and are happy to be a part of."

Young who once served as an assistant Commissioner of Police, said the project offered young people in the area, a sense of "renewed hope" and was optimistic it would go a long way towards improving their lives.

He said while the programme continues into the new school term, secondary school students on vacation were invited to register and participate for as long as possible.