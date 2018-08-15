Kaiso Blues reopens at new home

A view of the new Kaiso Blues Cafe.

GARY CARDINEZ

When the history of Kaiso Blues Cafe is written, the names Marcus Braveboy and Isaac Rudder will be in it. Braveboy and Rudder, also known as Mark Hardy and Yung Rudd, promote the show Unplugged and Chill, which gives young people an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Hardy and Rudd have put on over 150 shows at Kaiso Blues Cafe over the last three years.

Other names that will make it into Kaiso Blues history are guitarist Chris John, vocalists Jerome Gonzales, Justin Marshall, KC Clement and Samuel Thomas, who were among the first performers at the cafe.

Kaiso Blues Cafe, which was located at Woodford Street, Port of Spain for approximately three years, was relocated to SWWTU Building on Wrightson Road and will officially open today, followed by four days of entertainment. Tomorrow, young musicians from the University of Trinidad and Tobago will perform, and on Friday Humorous Calypso Monarch Myron B and David Bereaux will be featured in Vintage Calypso.

The Joey Lewis Band with ballroom dancing and a back-in-times party are carded for Saturday, and veteran jazz musician Clive Zanda and his friends will be on show on Sunday.

Kaiso Blues owner Carl Jacobs thanked all those who supported him over the years. He said the new venue will have the same ambience and energy as the last one, and will be the go-to live music spot in the city.