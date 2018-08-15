Galleons Passage sailing close

THE Galleons Passage ferry could make its first sailing on the seabridge this month.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan expressed this optimism on Monday during a news conference at his ministry’s headquarters in Port of Spain.

Asked if the Galleons Passage would begin its operations on the seabridge before Independence Day (August 31), Sinanan replied, “If things go as planned, the answer to that is yes.”

Sinanan said the vessel was recently declared fit to sail under the TT flag.

When the Galleons Passage arrived in Trinidad last month, it was flying the Vanuatu flag. He said personnel from Lloyd’s Register inspected the vessel and submitted a report last Friday, and further inspections will be done on the vessel, Sinanan said. The reports of these inspections will be submitted either tomorrow or Thursday. Sinanan acknowledged continuing questions from the public about when the Galleons Passage will begin sailings.