Decky in court for murder

A 24-year-old Laventille man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of 18-year-old Kevon De Peza on April 16.

Darren Sealy, aka "Decky," appeared before senior magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Eighth Court charged with murder and the possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges were laid indictably and Sealy was not called upon to plead. He was remanded into custody and is expected to reappear in court on September 10.

De Peza was standing in front of his Trou Macaque, Laventille, aat around 3 pm on April 16 when he was shot several times. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sealy was arrested last Sunday by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 and charged on advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Saturday.