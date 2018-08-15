Caricom to discuss CSME in November

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has says TT will host a special heads of government meeting of Caricom in mid-November to discuss the Caribbean Single Market and Economy(CSME).

He said while the Caricom market is a major market place for TT, several Caricom members states such as the Bahamas have questioned the role and the relevance of the CSME.

“The Bahamas has come out in front and said we want to remain part of Caricom, we are integrally part of Caricom but let me tell you we are not interested in the CSME.

The new Jamaica government said we are going to examine the role that Caricom plays in Jamaica. We have the statement from the Jamaican government that they are not aiming to leave Caricom but the Jamaican people are asking very hard questions of the Jamaican government as to whether Caricom is to the benefit of the Jamaicans.”