All Stars beat Walcott FC in Fishing Pond

All Stars celebrate their debut victory in the Fishing Pond Football League over the weekend.

TARIG Alleyne notched a brace over the weekend as All Stars thrashed Walcott FC 4-1 as action resumed in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League.

Alleyne’s second half goals blew the game open in a battle of two league debutants. Vincent Charles opened the scoring in the first half with a header but there were no further goals as All Stars held the slenderest of leads at the break.

All Stars doubled their advantage upon the resumption through Samuel Gordon, before Alleyne struck twice to put the match well beyond their opponents with a late flurry of goals. Walcott FC pulled a consolation back at the death through Rondell Joseph.

Organisers revealed there will be a replay of the match between Quash Trace and Alexcon FC.

The league resumes this weekend with Gremio facing Fishing Pond United at 4.15pm. On Sunday, it’s Manzanilla FC vs two-time defending champions Take That and Cool It at 4.15pm.