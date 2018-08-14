TTEC employee’s skull and brain crushed

AN autopsy done today on 32-year-old Ahkenaton Quashie, TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) employee, revealed his skull and brain were crushed.

The autopsy was done by Dr Hubert Daisley at the Scarborough General Hospital mortuary.

According to reports, just after 11am last Friday Quashie, a lines clearer, was struck by a falling branch during a tree trimming exercise in Les Coteaux. He died on the scene.

He lived at Golden Lane with his mother and other relatives.

TTEC has since launched an investigation into the death, and a six-member investigative committee, which includes representatives of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union, TTEC’s Health Safety and the Environment Department and Management, was being convened.