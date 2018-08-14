Three-way tie atop Super League table Wins for Santa Rosa, Cunupia, Queen’s Park

Cunupia FC's Michael Darko, right, battles UTT's Jameel Johnson in a Super League match recently at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.

ANOTHER standout performance from league-leading goal-scorer Kevon Woodley saw Cunupia FC go joint top again in the TT Super League standings on Sunday, with their Match Day 11 4-0 thumping win over Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United.

Woodley bagged two goals within three minutes at around the half-hour mark, before Michael Darko and Kerri McDonald netted one each in the second period to complete the rout.

Woodley’s two goals put him on 12 for the season, three more than the nearest top scorer Jason Boodram of Police FC.

Cunupia’s win, in addition to a 1-0 victory for Queen’s Park over RSSR FC on Sunday, saw both teams go level with FC Santa Rosa on 24 points.

FC Santa Rosa went clear in the standings temporarily, following a 4-1 win over Metal X Erin FC in the Match Day 11 opener on Wednesday.

The “Big Cannons” still hold the league lead, but only with a superior goal-differential of two goals more than Cunupia.

Queen’s Park had another close call on Sunday but bagged all three points courtesy a goal in first half added-on time from former national defender Yohance Marshall.

League action will resume with the start of Match Day 11 on Saturday.

FC Santa Rosa and Queen’s Park are set to play away to Metal X Erin FC and San Fernando Giants respectively.

The other matches are scheduled for Sunday.

Match Day 11 Results:

Wednesday –

FC Santa Rosa 4 (Akeem Garcia 28th, Kheelon Mitchell 50th, Kishun Seecharan 76th, 86th) v Metal X Erin FC 1 (Akinola Williams 70th).

Saturday –

Club Sando 0 v Guaya United 2 (Gary Glasgow 2nd, Keston Frontin 79th)

Matura Reunited FC 3 (Kerin Vincent 20th, 58th, Isaiah Lee 70th) v Police FC 1 (Kadeem Riley 62nd)

UTT 3 (J’Deem Parris 41st, 65th, Shaquille Smith 90th+4) v Bethel United FC 0

Prison Service FC 1 (Nathan Julien 45th+1) v San Fernando Giants 0

Sunday –

Queen’s Park 1 (Yohance Marshall 45th+1) v RSSR FC 0

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 0 v Cunupia FC 4 (Kevon Woodley 28th, 31st, Michael Darko 59th, Kerri McDonald 86th)

Fixtures:

Saturday –

Metal X Erin FC v Queen’s Park, Erin Recreation Ground, 6 pm

San Fernando Giants v FC Santa Rosa, St Margaret’s Recreation Ground, 4 pm

Sunday –

Guaya United v Matura Reunited, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

RSSR FC v Club Sando, Venue TBD, Time TBD

Cunupia FC v Prison Service FC, Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, 4 pm

Bethel United v P/Valley/Diego Martin United, Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Police FC v UTT, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm.