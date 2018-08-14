Relentless Connection wear down Rangers

FLASHBACK: Jomal Williams celebrates after scoring in a past edition of the First Citizens Cup. Williams was on target on Sunday as W Connection beat St Ann's Rangers. PHOTO BY ALLAN CRANE/CA-images

W CONNECTION whipped St Ann’s Rangers 3-0 on Sunday, in the first game of a Round One Match Day One double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, to take the early lead in the 2018 Pro League season.

Connection lead by a better goal difference over Central FC, Defence Force and Club Sando, who were all in winners’ row over the weekend.

In the second game on Sunday, Club Sando edged Police 2-1.

Marcus Joseph put Connection ahead after 18 minutes, but it took the ‘Savonetta Boys’ until second half stoppage-time to put the game beyond Rangers’ reach.

Experienced midfielder Kennedy Hinkson and winger Jomal Williams, who re-joined the squad after a couple years in Mexico, were the other goal-getters for Connection.

This was a baptism of fire for Dave Quamina, the former San Juan Jabloteh youth team coach, who recently took over as Rangers coach following the firing of Adrian Romain.

The early stage of the Club Sando-Police featured numerous misplaced passes and breakdown in plays for both teams.

Club Sando could have broken the deadlock in the 10th minute when Shackiel Henry went down the right flank and squared to the path of Keron Cornwall, who failed to connect on the pass with only goalkeeper Adrian Foncette to beat.

In the 24th, Police’s striker Jameel Perry met a Kareem Freitas’ freekick and forced a good save from Kelvin Henry.

Shackiel Henry forced a good save from Foncette in the 42nd, and a minute later rattled the post with a freekick which stunned the flat-footed Police goalie.

Club Sando got the lead in first half stoppage-time, Shackiel Henry racing on to a through ball from Kevon Piper, and with Foncette advancing, squared the ball to Tyrone Charles who finished via the body of retreating defender Kurdell Brathwaite.

This was Charles’ first game back at Club Sando after a short spell with Central FC.

Brathwaite had a hand to play in Club Sando’s second goal in the 59th. Shackiel Henry marauding down the right, swung a cross into the six-yard box, but in an attempt to clear the ball to safety, Brathwaite instead diverted it into his own net.

Police pulled one back in the 81st when Freitas followed up on a blocked shot from Christian Thomas and drilled his left-footer to the roof of the net.

In the opening pair of matches on Friday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Defence Force registered a 4-3 win over Morvant Caledonia United, and San Juan Jabloteh played to a goalless draw against Point Fortin Civic.

And on Saturday, 2017 champs North East Stars began their title defence on a bad note with a 2-0 loss to Central FC at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

All 10 teams would have little time to recuperate as Round One Match Day Two fixtures are scheduled to take place today and tomorrow.

Today, North East face Jabloteh from 4 pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, and at 7 pm, Point Fortin host Morvant Caledonia at the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin.

Tomorrow, there will be a double-header at Couva, with Club Sando meeting Central FC at 6 pm, followed by a clash between Connection and Police.

Also tomorrow, Defence Force square off against Rangers from 7 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.