Racial claim baseless, says Rowley

A group called the PNM guerillas unravelled the yellow sari from a suporter during part of an act at the PNM sports and family day march pass segment, which took place at the Edingburgh 500 Recreation Grounds, Chaguanas. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

THE Prime Minister today dismissed claims of racial and religious discrimination about a skit at the People's National Movement's (PNM) Sports and Family Day in Chaguanas as baseless. Dr Rowley, who is also PNM leader, said it was far-fetched for anyone to make these claims about the skit. He opined the reason why former minister Devant Maharaj and the United National Congress (UNC) are upset was because the PNM Sports and Family Day was "a resounding success."

He said the event showed the PNM continues to be the only true national party in TT where "every creed and race find an equal place". The PM also said the fact that half of the Government's members are East Indian further weakens the claims made by Maharaj and the UNC.