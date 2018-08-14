Racial claim baseless, says Rowley
THE Prime Minister today dismissed claims of racial and religious discrimination about a skit at the People's National Movement's (PNM) Sports and Family Day in Chaguanas as baseless. Dr Rowley, who is also PNM leader, said it was far-fetched for anyone to make these claims about the skit. He opined the reason why former minister Devant Maharaj and the United National Congress (UNC) are upset was because the PNM Sports and Family Day was "a resounding success."
He said the event showed the PNM continues to be the only true national party in TT where "every creed and race find an equal place". The PM also said the fact that half of the Government's members are East Indian further weakens the claims made by Maharaj and the UNC.
