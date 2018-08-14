Preysal cricketers mourn club founder Baksh

Zahir Baksh

THE national cricket fraternity has been plunged into mourning, with the passing of the founder of the Preysal Cricket Club, Zahir Baksh on Sunday night. Baksh, 82, was the principal architect of the careers of cricket legends Inshan Ali, Theo Cuffy, former national captain, Test player and West Indies record holder Ranjie Nanan, fast bowler Giles Antoine and Boya Sahadeo among others.

It was Baksh’s dedication to the game and his clever use of the facilities at the Preysal Government school where he was principal that helped shape the careers of this group who all went on to excel for club and country. Baksh was also completely dedicated to the upliftment of his community and penned at least two books on the history of the community which he shaped with the help of Wes Hall, who opened the doors to careers in cricket through the Wes Hall youth programme.

Speaking on his passing, former president of the Preysal Cricket club, Tony Harford said Baksh was the most influential person in the history of the club and a venerated community figure. Baksh leaves to mourn his wife Elenor, and children Aleah and Altaf. The Preysal icon will be buried after a service at the Inshan Ali park at 2pm tomorrow.