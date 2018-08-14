No bail for alleged car thief

NO BAIL has been granted to Gamal Waldron, the 31-year-old man charged with stealing CNC3 journalist Khamal Georges’ car from the Besson Street police station last week.

Waldron appeared before Magistrate Nizam Khan at the 11th Magistrates’ Court in Port of Spain earlier today.

Waldron’s attorney, Shane Pantin, appealed to the magistrate to be lenient in setting bail, saying that for the past ten years, Waldron has had a clean record. However the magistrate took into consideration the fact that he had three previous convictions on his record, one of which was breaking a bond, and two for larceny.

The matter was adjourned to September 11.

On August 9, Georges’ Kia Sportage SUV was stolen from the police station compound, but was recovered by St Barb’s police officers the next morning.

Prior to this, the car was stolen at gunpoint from Georges outside his St James home on the morning of August 9 and recovered later that day at Bath Street, Port of Spain.