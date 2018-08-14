Man taken to hospital after fall from Sando Hill
An 18-year-old man allegedly walked off the edge of San Fernando Hill, falling 200 feet to the base.
Forestry Division officers working on the hill heard a commotion and called San Fernando police, shortly after 10 am.
Fire Service personnel also joined a search for the man and he was brought out from the base of the hill, near the Olera Heights housing development.
He was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital.
The man is in critical condition and being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital.
