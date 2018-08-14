Man in court for scrap iron, old battery stealing

A 32-year-old Tobagonian man appeared before a Scarborough Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of the theft of aluminium, copper, and car batteries, with an estimated value of $11,600.

Ian Rampersad, a labourer of Calder Hall Main Road, Tobago, pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him by Magistrate Brian Debideen last Friday.

The victim, a 36-year-old man of St George, who owns a parcel of land on Studley Park, reported he saw a man he knew stealing the items from his property and loading them into a Mazda 323 car on August 4.

When he checked he realised that 2000 pounds of aluminium, 200 pounds of copper and 20 car batteries were missing.

Scarborough CID officers later arrested Rampersad for the offence, and PC Josiah James laid the charge.

This matter was adjourned to September 6.