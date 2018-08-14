De Comarmond takes bronze at Jr Caribbean Cycling

TT junior cyclist Enrique Comarmond, left, and juvenile Tarique Woods at the 2018 Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships held in Bermuda last weekend.

ENRIQUE De Comarmond captured bronze in the junior men individual time trial at the 2018 Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships which took place in Bermuda last weekend, clocking 27 minutes, 46.9 seconds.

De Comarmond, who captured the junior title at the National Road Race Championships in TT last June, was one of just two athletes representing this country at the two-stage event.

Tarique Woods was the other national rider.

The limited number of participants was because of financial constraints faced by the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF).

The Championships started with a time trial event on Saturday and concluded with the road race on Sunday.

Bermuda won all three divisions in the time trial and road race events.

De Comarmond placed third behind junior men time trial race winner Kaden Hopkins who secured gold in 26:16.1.

The runner-up Abner Gonzalez of Puerto Rico clocked 27:44.4 seconds.

On Sunday, De Comarmond just missed out on a second medal after he finished in fourth spot in the junior men road race. He clocked 2:16.11.

The Puerto Rican Gonzalez again placed second in 2:04.01, with Bermudian Matthew Oliveira winning in 2:03.58.

TT’s Woods completed Saturday’s time trial in the juvenile men division in 15:35.1 for a respectable fifth place finish. A day later, Woods placed eighth in the road race in a time of 1:46.53.

Results: Junior Women

1st- Alyssa Rowse (Bermuda), 15:57

2nd- Taralee Ordonez (Belize), 17:22

3rd- Silviene Gonzalez (Aruba), 17:23

Junior Men

1st- Kaden Hopkins (Bermuda), 26:16.1

2nd- Abner Gonzalez (Puerto Rico), 27:44.4

3rd- Enrique De Comarmond (TT), 27:46.9

Juvenile Men

1st- Nicholas Narraway (Bermuda), 14:18.7

2nd- Josue Aleman (Puerto Rico), 14:43.3

3rd- Joshua Krozendijk (Aruba), 14:47.4

5th- Tarique Woods (TT), 15:32.2