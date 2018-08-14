Bermudez trounce UTT in Courts youth netball

BERMUDEZ trounced the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) 31-11 on Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, as the Courts All Sectors Netball League Under-16 Youth Development Programme continued.

Bermudez, who led 8-2 after the first quarter, 13-5 at the half and 23-6 at the end of the third quarter, were rewarded with 21 goals from 26 attempts from goal-shoot Phoebe Warner, and goal-attack Kelelicia George’s 10 from 13.

The scorers for UTT were goal-attack Jillisa Briggs (six from 16) and goal-shoot Kayleea Songui (five from 13).

The other two games on Saturday were closely-fought affairs.

Fire Youth Club got the better of Police Youth Club 12-10.

Jolice Francis netted six from 12 for Fire, with Annasarah Jack and Khia Joseph chipping in with three apiece. Shania Millette got a game-high seven from nine for Police, with Kayshana Duncan adding two and Nicola Gill one.

MIC Tigers edged SNA South 17-16 in the day’s first encounter.

Kareena Lewis led the scoring for MIC Tigers with 14 goals from 15 efforts. Zakiya Williams netted a pair and Faith Gibbs got one for MIC Tigers.

For SNA South, Akiela O’Neil scored 11 from 15, Dyese Sylvester four from 11 and Rebecca Beggs one from three.

Other Results:

August 6 –

BERMUDEZ (44) – Kelelicia George 20, Shaniqua Griffith 13, Phoebe Warner 8, Nichola Alleyne 3 vs POLICE YOUTH CLUB (3) – Jada Chandler 3.

SNA SOUTH (24) – Dyese Sylvester 15, Akeila O’Neil 4, Rebecca Beggs 3, Mariah Rodriguez 2 vs FIRE YOUTH CLUB (6) – Annasarah Jack 3, Kyla Joseph 2, Jolice Francis 1.

SNA EAST (14) – Shaquella Baptiste 9, Mikayla Charles 3, Brianna Superville 1, Natalie Creese 1 vs MIC TIGERS (11) – Kareena Lewis 9, Zakiya Williams 2.

August 7 –

UTT (22) – Jillisa Briggs 21, Kayeela Songui 1 vs SNA SOUTH (21) – Dyese Sylvester 14, Akeila O’Neil 5, Maikea Bramble 2.

BERMUDEZ (32) – Phoebe Warner 18, Kelelicia George 11, Shaniqua Griffith 3 vs SNA EAST (11) – Shaquella Baptiste 7, Mikayla Charles 2, Arielle Seifert 1, Ashaki Clarke 1.

MIC TIGERS (16) – Kareena Lewis 14, Zakiya Williams 2 vs FIRE YOUTH CLUB (8) – Annasarah Jack 3, Khia Joseph 2, Jolice Francis 1, Tyiesha Barrow 1, Tia Noel 1.

August 9 –

SNA EAST (19) – Shaquella Baptiste 12, Ashaki Clarke 7 vs POLICE YOUTH CLUB (1) – Shania Millette 1.

UTT (19) – Jillisa Briggs 16, Asia Roni 2, Kayeela Songui 1 vs MIC TIGERS (11) – Kareena Lewis 11.

BERMUDEZ (38) – Kelelicia George 19, Shaniqua Griffith 11, Phoebe Warner 4, Nicola Alleyne 4 vs FIRE YOUTH CLUB (4) – Jolice Francis 3, Annasarah Jack 1.