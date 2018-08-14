Beetham floodwater bath for Hinds

Acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds walks hastily out of Beetham Gardens as group of men approach before dashing floodwater on him. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON.

ACTING Attorney General Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds was forced to high tail it out of 16th Street, Beetham Gardens, on the outskirts of Port of Spain, this evening after angry residents doused him with floodwater.

Hinds visited the area with councillor Akil Audain to speak with residents who were flooded out on Monday and today.

While speaking with the media, a group of men, some masked, walked behind him and kicked some of the murky water on Hinds.

An upset Hinds told the men that he was serious and they should not do that. The men responded by telling Hinds and Audain to "get out of here".

Hinds was then given a bath with the floodwaters and ran out of the street and disappeared into his vehicle and fled. Hinds, who is MP for Laventille West, visited the residents with no security.

Newsday met up with a soaked Audain minutes after the incident but he refused to comment.