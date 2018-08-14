Anti-Corruption Bureau wants whistleblowing law

The Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau has called for legislation to better protect whistleblowers and the implementation of laws to enforce the production of documents and information from government agencies.

The call was made as the bureau updated the nation of its current activities during last week’s press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

ASP Alva Gordon, of the bureau told Newsday that sometimes a police warrant is not enough to solicit vital information from government offices under probe.

“While we have that option (of issuing warrants) for several documents, you would need someone to speak to the origin of the documents, and how it came into the possession of the people being questioned,” Gordon said.

At the press briefing, Insp Kirt Thomas said legislation protecting whistleblowers would encourage people to come forward with information.

“There is no whistleblowing law in effect at this time,” said Thomas. “What we know is that people have information and they are fearful for whatever reason to come forward. What we are saying is, we hear their concerns, but information coming from sources will have more effect in the case.”

The bureau began as a sub-unit of the Criminal Investigations Department, and was established to investigate acts of impropriety on the part of justices of the peace.

The bureau gained autonomy in 2004. Since then it has been instrumental in the prosecution of two people, one from WASA and another from Kallco.

The bureau was also instrumental in the prosecution of ten people currently before the courts charged with fraudulently paying salaries to “ghost” employees of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation amounting to $22.5 million.