Young apologises to Australia

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday apologised to the Australian government about former minister Devant Maharaj’s allegations about corruption in the procurement of two Cape Class vessels for the Coast Guard. After making this apology, Young said the purchase of 12 Damen naval vessels by the former People’s Partnership (PP) government prior to the September 2015 general elections is now “under criminal investigation scrutiny.” He added this was an “international criminal investigation” which was taking place “not necessarily within the borders of TT.”

At a news conference at the Works and Transport ministry in Port of Spain, Young slammed Maharaj’s allegations as a “complete farce and unpatriotic behaviour.” He claimed Maharaj was not just “playing the fool in our domain of TT” but trying, frontally, to attempt to scuttle Government’s efforts to strengthen TT’s border security. Referring to a sequence of events from April to July, Young said the Prime Minister was first invited by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to consider the acquisition of naval vessels for the Coast Guard.

As part of the team which accompanied Dr Rowley to Australia on a working visit in May, Young said, “We did not invite ourselves. We did not go on a shopping spree.” Young produced a July 9 report from TT Defence Force Chief of Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard which showed the Cape Class vessels “are suitable for TT’s purposes” and can be integrated with the Damen vessels.

He added that Pritchard and an engineer from the Coast Guard were able to witness one of these vessels in action first hand. Young also said Government incurred no cost when a team from Australian shipbuilder Austal came to TT recently to inspect six fast-patrol boats which were allowed to deteriorate under the PP. Reiterating plans to make these vessels seaworthy again, Young said Austal’s quality as a naval shipbuilder is underscored by its facility in Alabama where it builds vessels for the US Navy.

With funding for the procurement of the vessels to come through the Export Credit Agency of Australia, Young said this represents interaction at the “highest possible level” between the governments of TT and Australia. While each of the Cape Class vessels cost US$35 million each, Young said efforts are being made to reduce this price even lower to get the best deal for the country. He indicated Austal and another Australian shipbuilder, Incat, will return soon to TT to continue talks for the acquisition of the Cape Class vessels and fast ferries for the seabridge.

Austal builds fast ferries and naval vessels. Incat builds fast ferries. Young said Austal offered a price in the $60 million range for a 100 metre fast ferry. Incat, he added, offered a price in the region of $74 million for a 94 metre fast ferry. Young said Government saved TT over US$10 million by having Austal and Incat engage in the competitive process which is now in train.